Paul Alan LeVeck

Paul Alan LeVeck, 73, of Berkley passed away at Corewell Health (William Beaumont) Hospital in Royal Oak Tuesday September 2, 2025. Paul was born in Royal Oak March 21,1952. He was the son of Earl Steve LeVeck and Lelia Margaret (Hawley) LeVeck. Paul had a great love of music. His main instrument was the French horn, but he dabbled in all instruments. He attended Northern Michigan University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. He also earned a master's degree from Wayne State University. After graduation, he joined the Detroit Public Schools team as a band and orchestra teacher at Knudsen Jr. High. Throughout his 30-plus years of teaching, he worked at several schools in the Detroit district, finishing his career at Denby High School. He was also instrumental in advocating for music education through MSBOA (Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association) and other outreach programs. Besides his love of music, he was an avid outdoorsman spending as much time as he could in the Rogers City area at the family camp in Ocqueoc. Paul brought his love of music with him to Rogers City performing with the Rogers City City Band during the summer concerts for several years.

Surviving is his wife, Kathleen, of 38 years; a son, Nicholas (Katie) LeVeck; a brother, Thomas LeVeck; and cousins Donna (Ron) Hopp; and many more friends and cousins.\

Visitation will be at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 Twelve Mile Road in Berkley Friday, September 12, from 3-8 p.m. He will lie in state at Christ Our Light Catholic Church (3077 Glouchester Drive) in Troy Saturday, September 13, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10 am. Burial will immediately follow at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.\

His quick wit and warped sense of humor will be greatly missed.