Roger Wilson Hamel, 100, of Cedarville died September 3, 2025, at The Brook of Rogers City, in the company of his children, Gregory “Greg” and Annette. He was born September 27, 1924, in Cedarville to Guy and Nellie (Erskine) Hamel.

Roger was the oldest living World War II veteran from Presque Isle County. Roger would have celebrated his 101st birthday this month. Roger spent his childhood years in Cedarville. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, helping supply food for his large family during the depression years. After high school, he joined the Army Air Force (now known as the U.S. Air Force), where he served as a radio operator during World War II on a B-29 bomber based on Tinian Island in the Pacific. Upon his discharge, he entered the civilian workforce as an employee of the Bendix Corporation in the Detroit area. It was there that he met his future wife, Blanche Saylor. They married May 6, 1949, and started their family together in the Detroit suburbs. Roger went on to service telephone equipment for a regional communications company prior to his retirement.

After retiring, he and Blanche moved to Cedarville to care for his mother, Nellie, in her later years, and lived there until Blanche’s death in 2021. After Blanche passed away, the family home was sold and he moved to The Brook of Rogers City where he could be close to Greg and Marie. Roger was a beloved resident of The Brook. Roger enjoyed posing questions and riddles to those he encountered, including the hospice staff members.

Roger was an avid amateur radio (ham) operator. His original callsign W8VQB was changed to KG8XC in recent years. His military service as a radio operator gained him proficiency in Morse code, which led to his interest in ham radio. Roger passed his electronics knowledge to his son, Gregory. The family tradition in electronics also went to his grandson Anthony.

Roger was also active in the Boy Scouts of America with his son Greg. He worked on many Scout projects with his son and was an adult member of the troop that Greg belonged to. Roger’s love of the outdoors was evident in numerous Scout camping trips with the troop. He was a prolific gardener with a large fenced in garden where he grew a number of fruits and vegetables. Roger built or was actively involved in the construction of a large garage and cottage.

Roger was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rochester and attended First Union Church in Cedarville.

Roger is survived by his son, Gregory (Marie) Hamel of Rogers City; a daughter, Dr. Annette Hamel of Kalamazoo; grandchildren, Rosemary (David) Scovel, Anthony (Chris

tine) Hamel, Heather (Jon) Labko and Jennifer (Jesse Tardif) Hamel; and great-grandchildren, Christopher and Payton.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Arnie Hamel, Kent Hamel, Hope Hill and Jessie Quincy.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 20, at Family Life Funeral Homes, 24549 S. M-129, Pickford, MI 49774 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Cedar Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Roger’s final resting place will be at Cedar Cemetery in Cedarville. Memorial contributions in Roger’s honor may be made to The Brook of Rogers City, 715 S. 3rd. St., Rogers City, MI 49779.

