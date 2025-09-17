Sally Ann Butler, 83, of Onaway, died at home Thursday, September 11, 2025. The daughter of Myrvle and Dorothy (Grassa) Miller, she was born and raised in Scottville. After graduating from high school, Sally enrolled at Michigan State University to further her education. She chose to pursue a degree in education, a field that would shape her future. It was during her time at Michigan State that Sally met Donald Butler, who would later become her husband.

On February 13, 1965, Sally and Donald Butler were married at the Methodist Church located next to the campus of Michigan State University. The following year the couple made the decision to move to Onaway. There, they both embarked on their careers as educators, teaching at Onaway High School. For more than 30 years, Sally taught home economics at Onaway. During that time, she touched the lives of countless students by inspiring and motivating them to reach their full potential. An excellent teacher, she was patient, empathetic and passionate about teaching life skills that her students would use for the rest of their lives. Sally also served as the advisor for the Onaway Chapter of Future Homemakers of America and was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma professional society for women educators.

Many of the things Sally taught in her home economics classes were hobbies she enjoyed in her personal life. She loved to cook, bake and collect cookbooks. She made the best pot roast with potatoes and her noodle stew, made with leftover roast was amazing. Among Sally’s many talents was her gift for baking. A favorite of family and friends was her “Sunshine Cake” that earned her a blue ribbon at the county fair many years ago. Sally was an avid collector of recipes and built an impressive library of cookbooks over the years. Along with reaching for a novel, she would often find herself completely absorbed in her cookbooks, exploring new recipes and culinary techniques. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and knitting. Through the years, Sally lovingly crocheted many prayer shawls, which she donated to her church. Strong in her Christian faith, Sally was a longtime member of the Onaway United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She also belonged to the Onaway Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star.

In addition to her love of cooking and baking, Sally was an avid collector. Her passion for collecting extended beyond cookbooks to include antiques, with a particular fondness for antique clocks. She also enjoyed collecting horse figurines, cherishing each piece as part of her growing collection. Sally treasured the camaraderie she shared with her fellow educators. She looked forward to the monthly birthday dinners with the retired teachers, where fond memories were shared (and made) and longtime friendships were celebrated. Sally loved going for rides, red tractors and feeding the birds. She had a tender place in her heart for animals, especially her beloved dogs, and made sure the rabbits and hummingbirds around her home were well fed. Her absolute favorite food was cake, with pie coming in close second and she had a special appreciation for campfire coffee. These small joys found in everyday life brought Sally much happiness.

Sally’s favorite pastime was camping. She and Don enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was with their family or alongside their close-knit group of teacher friends. Together, they traveled to a variety of camping destinations, exploring the beauty of the Upper Peninsula and venturing into Canada. Some of Sally’s most treasured memories were made while camping with her grandchildren at Yogi Bear Park, where she delighted in sharing her love of the outdoors and creating lasting experiences with those she loved most.

Sally’s family was always her foremost priority. She cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren, finding joy in their company whether they were camping, attending movies or gathering for holiday celebrations. These times together filled Sally’s heart and created lasting memories for her family. Known for her thoughtfulness, Sally enjoyed shopping for small, meaningful gifts which she lovingly called “surcees” to express her affection to those she cared about. Kind, caring and soft spoken, Sally’s gentle and nurturing nature touched everyone who knew her. Her quiet compassion and thoughtful ways will be deeply missed by family and friends alike.

ing Sally is her husband of 60 years, Donald Butler, of Onaway; a son, Ken (Traci) Butler of Onaway; and a daughter, Kara (Chuck) Kile of Allendale; her grandchildren, Skylar (Todd) Brenner, Isaac Butler, Mira (Jason) Orrell, Maeve Emenaker and Noelle Kile; as well as a great-grandson, “Tater”Todd Brenner III. She also leaves her sister, Suzi (Bob) Quick of Waynesville, North Carolina; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

Sally was preceded in death by her brother, Darell Miller; and her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 18, at Tower Hall. Sally’s final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. For those wishing to express their condolences, contributions in memory of Sally may be made to the Onaway Robotics’ Team – The Onabots. Please make checks payable to Onaway Area Community Schools and write “Robotics” on the memo line. Contributions can be mailed to Onaway Area Community Schools, 4549 M-33 Highway, Onaway, MI 49765.