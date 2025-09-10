Thomas “Tom” Gerald Stone, 91, of Rogers City passed away peacefully July 21, 2025.

He was born in Fowlerville to the Rev. Arthur and Ester (Taylor) Stone September 29, 1933.

On June 28, 1986 he married Barbara Davison-McIntosh at the First United Methodist Church in Farmington. Tom was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and its choir. He was a proud Mason, a member of the Kiwanis Club, and sat on the Presque Isle Library board. Tom spent many hours volunteering at and restoring the Forty Mile Point Lighthouse.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Cary (Philip) Wehner, Thomas (Victoria) Stone, Christopher (Deborah) Stone, Michael (Darci) McIntosh, William (Victoria) McIntosh, David (Julia) McIntosh, Mary (Michael) Jablonski a

nd Sara (Wayne Bruning) McIntosh; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Roy, Leonard, Roger, Arthur and Lynn.

Friends may visit at Westminster Presbyterian Church Monday, September 15, from noon through time of his memorial service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Karen and the Rev. Dr. Greg Zurakowski officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.