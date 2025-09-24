William “Bill” Edward Quaine, 74, of Rogers City passed away at home surrounded by his family September 21, 2025.

He was born in Rogers City December 13, 1950, to Norman and Edna (Smolinski) Quaine.

Bill graduated from Rogers City High School in 1969 and earned his bachelor’s degree from Aquinas College.

He was employed by the U.S. Government-IRS Division for 30-plus years; Initially in the Detroit office before transferring to the regional office in Cincinnati, Ohio. He retired in 2006 and moved back home in 2008.

Bill will be remembered for his dedication to his family. His mentoring and support for his siblings and many nieces and nephews was unmatched. His door was always open to them.

Bill hosted “Family and Friends Friday,” a weekly social gathering to share stories, talk about current events and share many laughs; all while enjoying your favorite beverage.

He is survived by his two children, Stephen Quaine and Samantha Quaine, both live in Kentucky. Bill is also survived by six siblings, Margaret (Keith) Gordon, John (Cindy) Quaine, Norm (Sue) Quaine, Anne (Jim) Ryan, Matt (Jackie) Quaine and Joey Quaine; 20 nieces and nephews and 42 great-nieces and nephews.

He was prece

ded in death by his parents, Norm and Edna; and a sister, Simone.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, September 25) from 4-8 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of his Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School in memory of Bill Quaine.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org (http://www.beckfuneralhome.org).