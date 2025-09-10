William “Bill” Francis Romel, 71, of Hawks, passed away at Munson Medical in Traverse City September 8, 2025.

He was born October 22, 1953, to Sylvester and Josephine (Mulka) Romel of Hawks. He worked most of his life on the family farm and later on as a lumberman.

He was a very hardworking man with a strong work ethic. In his free time, he enjoyed polka dancing, shooting pool and singing in the church choir.

He is survived by two daughters, Chandra Romel of Richland, Washington and Haley (Shaun) Brown

of Chandler, Arizona; grandchildren, Abel, Greysen, Elias and Brooks Brown; sisters, Fran Morgan of Hawks, Irene (Dan) Momrik of Posen and Lucia (Jimmy) Bruski of Posen; and brothers, Richard (Sue) Romel of Posen, Stephen (Peggy) Romel of Posen, Phillip Romel (Savena Pozantides) of Alpena, and James (Kathy) Romel of Rogers City; as well as a dear friend of over 30 years, Kathy MacArthur.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Josephine; a sister, Mary Jane; and brothers, Sylvester Jr. and Paul.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in care of McWilliams Funeral Home.