Armand Loiselle, a faithful servant of the Lord and a devoted family man, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, October 16, 2025.

He is survived by his wife, Julia; children, Gary (Barb), Chris (Christine), David (Marci), Jessica and Hannah; and grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon (Savannah), Tyler, Regan and Tessa; and great-grandchild, Isaiah.

Armand was born September 21, 1938 in Detroit to Dorothy and Marcel Loiselle. He was one of 8 children and was preceded in death by a sister, Joan (Peter); and a brother, Gregory (Martha). He is survived by a sister, Mary; brothers, Jim (Beth), Roger (Dottie), Paul (Jane) and Renee (Bonnie); as well as sister-in-law, Janet Hardenburg.

Armand’s passion for the outdoors was a defining part of his character. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and his great affinity with the Upper Peninsula and cherished Bois Blanc Island was a constant source of joy and peace.

In his professional life, Armand was a distinguished sales executive who built his career on a natural talent for communication, problem-solving, and confidence paired with unwavering discipline.

His greatest adventure, howe

ver, was a 60-year marriage to his beloved wife, Julia. Together, they built a beautiful life with their five children across many different states and cities, and in each new community, Armand gave back with an open heart. He was an active community and church member, serving on numerous boards, singing in choirs, and dedicating his time joyfully.

Those who loved him will forever remember the small, sweet moments that defined his days: the gentle sound of his humming, the ritual of feeding the birds, and the comforting sight of him reading his daily devotional and newspaper with his morning cup of coffee.

Armand will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by Julia, his family, and the countless friends he made in every corner of his life.