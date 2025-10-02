Downtown events shine in Rogers City with Hops in the Hole and Art Walk

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Rogers City looked like a mini-Nautical City Festival last Saturday for Hops in the Hole and the Fall Art Walk.

The weather cooperated perfectly all afternoon for Hops in the Hole, Rogers City’s version of Oktoberfest at the new location of Westminster Park, while the art walk helped fill the sidewalks with people and the downtown area with music into the evening.

“This year, the Rogers City Main Street (RCMS)/DDA (Downtown Development Authority) decided to try something new by hosting the art walk and Hops in the Hole on the same day to see if combining the events would help bring even more people into the heart of the downtown,” said RCMS executive director Kaelie Fessler. “It seemed to be a success, and we’re now reaching out to our business owners for their thoughts as we plan for future events.”

According to Aaron Romel RCMS’s promotions committee chair, the change of scenery for the Hops in the Hole event to Westminster Park worked well logistically.

“I overheard a lot of attendees saying they liked the new location more than The Hole (Sports Park),” said Romel of the softball field a few blocks away. “I also heard a lot of positive feedback about Adam & The Cabana Boys for this year’s musical guest.” The band played at the historic, refurbished gazebo.

“The overall attendance was close to last year, I don’t have the final tally on everything quite yet,” said Romel.

“Great band, great conversations and plenty of socializing while enjoying craft beers and other spirits,” Fessler added. “We are already planning for next year and talking about ways we can grow attendance even more.

“The overwhelming feedback was that the new location was greatly appreciated, and it also checks a box for the RCMS/DDA by bringing people into the heart of the downtown to visit our local businesses.”

Fessler said the fall art walk brought a mix of activities and activities for young and old.

“We are so thankful to everyone who attended and to our committee and volunteers who not only give their time, but also make the event so much fun,” said Fessler. “There was live music from talented musicians, bounce houses and face painting for the kids, a hayride, and more than 20 crafters and artisans lining the streets. Food trucks also were well-received at both events of the day.

“Our downtown businesses stayed open late to celebrate fall, offering special treats, beverages, sales and a warm welcome to everyone who stopped in.”