Green & Pink Game to Honor Mrs. Bisson set for Friday

Sherry Bisson ‘will be profoundly missed’

by Peter Jakey

Managing Editor

Tuesday was a day filled with tremendous grief, as the family of Rogers City Area Schools mourned the passing of middle school math teacher Sherry Bisson.

“There is a hole in our school family that will never be filled,” said middle/high school secretary Chrissy Vogelheim.

The mother of two, and the wife of school resource officer Matt Bisson, Sherry had been in a Rogers City classroom for nearly 25 years after being hired in the district in August 2001. She was diagnosed with cancer early in the spring is now being remembered as a leader, mentor, and even more, as a friend.

“She was such a big part of my work life,” said Vogelheim. “I looked forward to her conference hour every day. We would share a funny greeting and get caught up on the day’s events. She would humor me by asking to see the newest pictures of my grandson and let me go on and on about him. We would either laugh or cry depending on what we had to share with one another.

“As an educator, she would have something to say to any student who came in the office while she was in here. Always something to make them smile. She was so good at what she did.”

An announcement was posted on social media Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. from superintendent Nick Hein.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that Mrs. Sherry Bisson, a beloved middle school teacher passed away earlier today,” the statement read. “Mrs. Bisson was an extraordinary educator who touched the lives of countless students, coworkers and families in our community. She will be profoundly missed.”

Hein added that counselors and staff were available throughout the day to meet with students with overwhelming feelings of grief, and maybe experiencing it for the first time.

For the staff, it was a day with a heavy heart.

“School was rough today, very sad and emotional,” said Chad Coolman, who was hired shortly after she was. “She had a great sense of humor and was always good with a joke. She would often stay after school and talk with the teachers. Always willing to listen and give advice when you asked.”

Board of education president Andy Grambau had Sherry as a teacher and remembered her great attitude in the classroom and how she “made math fun. She will definitely be missed in the school and the community.”

Secondary math teacher Hannah Styma called her the foundation of the math department.

“Her guidance produced confidence in others and she cared deeply for her students,” said Styma. “She would help them make those deeper connections to the material being taught by relating the information to their own personal interests.”

Victoria Kerr, who was named 2026-2027 Rogers City Teacher of the Year last week, credits Sherry for helping her not only grow as a teacher, but as a person as well.

“My second-year teaching is when I switched rooms to the classroom I’m in now,” said Kerr. “Changing rooms gifted me with being Mrs. Bisson’s hallway buddy for all of these years.

“As years went by, she taught me how to build relationships with students and not doubt my teaching abilities. I wouldn’t be the teacher or person I am today without her friendship, guidance, and advice.”

“She loved being a teacher and it definitely showed,” Vogelheim added. “She would be so excited when her students would have that ‘I got it’ moment. She loved her job and said so frequently. We will forever love and miss her.”

Kerr said the advice most often given from Bisson was “life’s too short” and “just be happy.”

At this Friday’s home football game the life and legacy of Sherry Bisson will be honored with the theme being green and pink.