Jennifer Lynn Major

Jennifer Lynn Major, 49, of Rogers City passed way at MyMichigan Health Center in Midland October 11, 2025. She was born in Trenton August 13, 1976 to David and Linda (Hutchison) Litinski. Jennifer is survived by her husband, Chris; three daughters, Starla Gagnier, Angel Major and Norma Major; three grandchildren; her mom, Linda Litinski; an aunt, Diana Hutchison and an uncle, Marvin Hutchinson. e_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> e_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Thursday, October 23, from 1 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a charity to be chosen later.

On line condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.