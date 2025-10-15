Kathryn “Kay” Jean Hastings 65, of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away October 4 at her home in New Port Richey.

Kathryn was born March 30, 1960 in Rogers City to Ethel and Jack Hein.

She graduated from Rogers City High School in 1978, and later York College of Pennsylvania where she studied computer science.

On December 29, 1978 she married Charles (Chuck) Hastings in Rogers City, and together they shared 46 years of marriage.

Kay wor

ked in clerical/administrative positions, as a computer programmer and realtor. In her free time, Kay enjoyed caring for plants inside and outside the home, going to live music events, always reading and caring for her beloved greyhounds.

She is survived by her husband, Chuck; sisters, Pam (Scott) Sinkule of Traverse City and Marlene Wagar of Ann Arbor; a niece, Tiffany; and a nephew, Zach. She was also close to dear friends, Sara and Steve Houghton of Trinity, Barb and Larry Pollock of New Port Richey, and Susan and Andy Kitzinger of Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Jack Hein.

A visitation/memorial gathering will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Trinity, Florida October 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.