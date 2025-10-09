Local artist Brady Myers to have painting on display at the state Capitol

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Brady Myers of Rogers City is pursuing a career in elementary education at Lake Superior State University (LSSU), but should keep all other career options open, specifically when it comes to art.

It’s already been a really good year for the 2022 Rogers City High School graduate, who was the featured local artist involved in the 2025 Murals on Main Festival.

Brady’s murals, the ladies of the lake and woods, will be on display along North Second Street near Huron State Bank, for as long as the paint holds up.

Well, Brady has done it again with his painting, “She is Michigan,” being selected as part of the Student Art in Legislature Initiative.

The program is a collaboration between the Michigan Association of State Universities and the Michigan Legislature to showcase art from students at Michigan’s state universities.

Brady’s work will be on display for the rest of the school year in the Michigan Capitol building.

“To be chosen to have a painting in such an important place in our state is absolutely amazing,” said Brady. “I was so excited when I heard the news that I was selected to be a part of this, along with my mural have it really relit the flame in me to keep creating and I am very excited for what’s to come.”

The 18-by-22-inch painting is a celebration of the state’s rich indigenous heritage.

“A lot of times, the Native American culture is left out of our history, often times on purpose, so this piece is meant to highlight the importance they have had in our state. After all, Michigan is a Native American word,” Brady said. “The hummingbirds and bumblebees are also meant to highlight some of our important native species. Even the feathers in her hair are of a red-tailed hawk and a great-horned owl, that are also native species.”

Brady said the idea already had been brewing for another project, but when this selection process presented itself, he was ready to bring the concept to life.

“Overall, my goal with this piece is to educate people in our town about an important piece of our history that needs to be seen. It deserves to be recognized and I’m glad ‘she’ can finally have her shining moment in Lansing,” Brady said, who already has earned an associate degree from North Central Michigan College in Petoskey and plans to graduate from LSSU in December 2026.

In the meantime, Brady holds down three jobs in his hometown at Woodland Confectionary, Ice Cream Lane and Knaebe’s Apple Farm & Ciderworks.

“I try to do art when I can. I’ve participated in the art walks and got to paint my mural this past spring,” said Brady. “I don’t know if I plan to do that forever as the mural festival has opened my eyes to the world of art and some careers that can come with it.

“So, I guess as far as future career paths, I guess I’m kind of not sure right now, but that’s OK. But one thing I know for sure is I want to keep traveling the world.”

He’s already traveled to England, France, Spain and Portugal.