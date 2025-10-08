Marjorie “Marge” Ann Erickson, 93, of Rogers City passed away at MyMichigan Health Center in Alpena October 3, 2025.

She was born February 22, 1932, in Rogers City to George and Cecelia (Kowalski) Sobeck.

Marge enjoyed going to yard sales, embroidering, listening to Charlie Pride, watching Tigers’ baseball and following her grandchildren’s sports.

She is survived by two children, Lori Jones of Port Huron and John Erickson of Rogers City; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Kari, Joan, Judy and Betsy.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; two daughters, Ma

ry Smith and Kathy (Harold) Whitaker; a son-in-law, Rick Jones; and six siblings, Fred, George, Mike, Dick, John and Delphine.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, October 13, from 1 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 2 p.m.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Presque Isle County Council on Aging in memory of Marjorie Erickson.

