Mary Margaret Flanner, 80, of Posen passed away peacefully at home October 22, 2025.

She was born in Alpena June 25, 1945 to Joseph and Stella (Kozlowski) Donajkowski.

On April 30, 1966 she married LeRoy Flanner in Hazel Park.

Mary enjoyed working puzzles, reading, collecting horse and lighthouse statues and traveling, she especially liked traveling the Great Lakes on the freighters with LeRoy.

Mary is survived by her husband, LeRoy; three sons, Shawn (Melissa) of Sacramento, California, Brian of Sault Ste. Marie and Thomas (Nicole White) of Alpena; four grandchildren, Garrett Flanner, Shane Flanner, Kayla Webb and Jacob Webb; and her siblings, Victoria Flanner, Mike (Linda) Donajkowski and

Andy Donajkowski.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Stella; two brothers, Wally and Ignatius; and two sisters, Joanna Erb and Theresa Kelly.

Visitation was at St. Casimir Catholic Church Wednesday, October 29, through time of her memorial Mass with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Memorials may be given to the Sunrise Mission, 622 West Chisholm St., Alpena, Michigan 49707.

