MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE

ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON SEPTEMBER 9, 2025

Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 9:08 am with the Pledge of Allegiance.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, VanderWall and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

VanderWall/Bielas, to approve the agenda with the addition of Square Account for MS/DDA and Purdue Pharma. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

It was moved by Council Member Fuhrman, seconded by Council Member Adair, that the minutes of the Workshop and Regular Council Meeting of August 19, 2025 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $813,906.99 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

AVENUE OF FLAGS

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-94

Fuhrman/Adair, to turn down the grant from Huron Pines regarding the overhaul of Michigan Avenue and storm water reduction.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried. Nays – VanderWall, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

SQUARE – DDA

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-95

VanderWall/Adair, to approve the implementation of a square account for the sale of Main Street/DDA merchandise. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PURDUE PHARMA

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-96

Fuhrman/Bielas, to approve the Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Plan and authorize the mayor to sign the ballot. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 9:57 am.

SCOTT MCLENNAN, MAYOR

TERRI L. KOSS, CITY CLERK/TREASURER