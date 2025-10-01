MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2025

Mayor Pro Tem Bielas called the meeting to order at 9:03 am and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman and VanderWall. ABSENT: McLennan.

NEW BUSINESS:

PUBLIC HEARING 1.5 MILLION MSHDA CDGB

Mayor Pro Tem Bielas opened the public hearing at 9:05 am. Stefanie Rotta reviewed her concerns with the application and project. Katie Wolf with Habitat for Humanity stated that she is happy with the position that the City has taken with this grant application. No written comments were received. The public hearing was closed at 9:23 am.

AUTHORIZING RESOLUTION – 1.5 MILLION MSHDA CDGB

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-97

Adair/Fuhrman,

WHEREAS, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has invited Units of General Local Government to apply for a Community Development Block Grant through the MI Neighborhood program; and

WHEREAS, the City of Rogers City ( hereinafter referred to as “City”) desires to request $1.5 million in CDBG funds to (1) rehabilitate the living space above two currently vacant downtown buildings, creating 10 new apartments, (2) extend water, sewer, and street infrastructure to a 16-acre vacant piece of residential property, on which four homes would be constructed initially with an opportunity for more than 40 additional homes to follow, and (3) help at least four qualifying homeowners rehabilitate their homes; and

WHEREAS, the City commits cash of at least $100,000 from its water, sewer, and street funds, in addition to significant in-kind labor and equipment use, in conjunction with the infrastructure portion of the project, with an additional $1.9 million in matching funds pledged by private and nonprofit developers toward turning vacant downtown space into 10 apartments and constructing four new homes on the residential property to which the infrastructure will be extended; and

WHEREAS, the proposed project is consistent with the City’s master plan and 2024 housing market study, as described in the Application; and

WHEREAS, all activities will be taken for the purpose of providing and/or improving permanent residential structures, a majority of which, upon completion, will be occupied by low- or moderate-income households; and

WHEREAS, no project costs (CDBG and non-CDBG) will be incurred prior to a formal grant award, completion of the environmental review procedures and formal, written authorization to incur costs has been provided by the CDBG Specialist assigned to the project;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the City Council of the City of Rogers City hereby directs the City Manager to certify and submit to MSHDA the grant application in the amount of $1.5, including all attachments, and further designates the City Manager as the National Environmental Policy Act Environment Review Certifying Officer, the person a

uthorized to sign the Grant Agreement, all amendments to the Agreement, all payment requests, and any additional documents required to carry out and complete the grant.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

FEDERAL FUND PROCUREMENT POLICY

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-98

VanderWall/Adair, to approve the Procurement Policy as provided by City Mgr. Hefele at the September 16, 2025 Special Meeting.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor Pro Tem Bielas declared the meeting adjourned at 9:34 am.