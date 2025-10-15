Patty Jo Wenzel, 76, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home October 10, 2025 with family around her.

She was born in Alpena November 12, 1948.

Patty graduated from Alpena High School in 1966. On June 10, 1983 she married Richard Wenzel in Alpena.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; two daughters, Tina (Ty) Schultz and Melissa Benson; four grandchildren, Matthew (Maranda) Schultz, Courtney Schultz, Andrew Benson and Joseph (Isabel) Rice; two great-g

randchildren, Jaxon Benson and Lillian Schultz; and two siblings, Charles (Marylynn) Morton and Grace (Wesley) Schooley.

Patty was preceded in death by her father, Charles A. Morton; mother, Theresa H. Diemond–Stoppa; a daughter, Jackie Benson; and a sister, Karen Morton.

Per Patty’s wish, no services are planned.

Memorials may be given in memory of Patty Wenzel to Hospice of Michigan – Alpena.

