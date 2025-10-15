Richard “Richie” Herman Witkowski, 90, of Rogers City passed away October 13, 2025 at Grayling Nursing and Rehab Community.

He was born in Rogers City September 14, 1935 to Frank and Josephine (Hincka) Witkowski.

Richie enjoyed hunting, fishing, trips to the casino and Tigers’ baseball.

v>

He is survived by a sister, Janet (Phil) Whitehouse; two sisters-in-law, Naomi Witkowski and Sally Witkowski; and many nieces and nephews.

Richie was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dorothea, Jenabe, Agnes, Edward, Eleanore, Frank, Estelle, Walter “Pete,” Martha and Louis “Louie.”

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday, October 17, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.