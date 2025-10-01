Robert “Bob” Goodenow

Robert "Bob" Goodenow passed away suddenly of a heart attack in Plymouth September 13, 2025. Bob was born October 29, 1952 in Dearborn. His parents, Joseph and Rosemary Goodenow, began bringing Bob and his brother Charles to Black Lake in 1955. Over the years, Bob worked many jobs in and around Black Lake. While he raised his children in Toronto and retired to Florida, he always treasured his summers at "Beautiful Black Lake," walking trails at Black Mountain, making popcorn over a campfire, and boating, swimming and waterskiing on the lake. In later years he immensely enjoyed taking his grandchildren to swim in front of the state forest campground, where they would "salute" the lake in all its glory. In winters, Bob looked forward to the annual Black Lake Shivaree, often attending with his grandchildren this unique Black Lake tradition.

Bob is survived by his wife, Wendy; brother, Charles; three children, Joe, Katharine and Kerry; and three grandchildren. To share remembrances of Bob, or for information about plans for his celebration of life, please reach out to his family at familygoodenow@gmail.com.

If you would like to honor Bob’s memory, please consider a donation to Sturgeon for Tomorrow (sturgeonfortomorrow.org)