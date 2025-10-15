ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF
THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL
HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS
ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2025
Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 6:00 pm with the Pledge of Allegiance.
ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, VanderWall and McLennan.
ABSENT: Fuhrman.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Bielas/VanderWall, to approve the agenda as presented.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Bielas/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of September 9, 2025 and Special Council Meeting of September 16, 2025 be approved as written.
ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
CITY CLERK’S REPORT:
CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:
Adair/VanderWall, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $679,959.26 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
MAYOR:
RESOLUTION NO.
Bielas/VanderWall, to approve the appointment of Chrystian Contrares to the MS-DDA Board with the term to expire June 2027. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS:
STREET CLOSURE REQUEST
RESOLUTION NO. 2025-98
VanderWall/Adair, to approve the closure of Michigan Avenue from 3rd to 4th Street for the Art Walk on September 28, 2025.ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 6:15 p.m.
Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.