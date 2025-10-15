Wednesday, October 15, 2025
ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF 

THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS 

ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2025

Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 6:00 pm with the Pledge of Allegiance.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, VanderWall and McLennan. 

ABSENT:  Fuhrman.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Bielas/VanderWall, to approve the agenda as presented.   

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of September 9, 2025 and Special Council Meeting of September 16, 2025 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/VanderWall, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $679,959.26 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO.

2025-97

Bielas/VanderWall, to approve the appointment of Chrystian Contrares to the MS-DDA Board with the term to expire June 2027. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS: 

STREET CLOSURE REQUEST

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-98

VanderWall/Adair, to approve the closure of Michigan Avenue from 3rd to 4th Street for the Art Walk on September 28, 2025.ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 6:15 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.

