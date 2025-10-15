MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF

THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS

ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2025

Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 6:00 pm with the Pledge of Allegiance.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, VanderWall and McLennan.

ABSENT: Fuhrman.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Bielas/VanderWall, to approve the agenda as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of September 9, 2025 and Special Council Meeting of September 16, 2025 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/VanderWall, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $679,959.26 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-97

Bielas/VanderWall, to approve the appointment of Chrystian Contrares to the MS-DDA Board with the term to expire June 2027. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

STREET CLOSURE REQUEST

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-98

VanderWall/Adair, to approve the closure of Michigan Avenue from 3rd to 4th Street for the Art Walk on September 28, 2025.ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 6:15 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.