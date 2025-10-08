Sherry Lynn Bisson, 47, of Rogers City passed away at Munson Medical Center September 30, 2025 surrounded by her family.

She was born July 13, 1978 in Rogers City to Eugene and Leona (Dziesinski) Srebnik.

Sherry graduated with honors from Rogers City High School in 1996 then earned her master’s degree from Ferris State University. On July 21, 2001 she married Matthew Bisson at St. Dominic Catholic Church. She loved teaching and watching young people make wise decisions in their lives. When Sherry was not in the classroom, she was either playing a board game with her family or reading a book by the water. Sherry loved to make people laugh and help guide those who needed advice. She left an impact not only on her family, but also on staff and students.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew; two daughters, Ila (fiancé, Eden Lavender) Bisson and Lena (Jack Schalk) Bisson; her mother, Leona Srebnik; and four sisters, Lori (Bra

dley) Pelch of Millington, Darlene (Steven) Whitney of Kent City, Kathy (Eugene) Wisniewski of Rogers City and Ann (Joseph) Derry of Cheboygan.

Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Eugene.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, October 4, through time her funeral with Deacon Scott Landane officiating.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School in memory of Sherry Bisson.

