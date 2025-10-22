William “Bill” Dean Badgero Sr., of Eaton Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at the age of 77.

Bill was born January 5, 1948, in Cheboygan, the son of William C. and Janet (Dean) Badgero. He was a proud graduate of Onaway High School, Class of 1966, where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He continued his education at Northern Michigan University and earned his bachelor’s degree from Saginaw Valley State University.

Following college, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy, serving honorably at duty stations in Norfolk, Virginia, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He began his professional career with the Michigan State Police, where he served for 13 years and retired with the rank of sergeant. He later joined General Motors Co. , working in security and safety for 29 years before retiring. Bill had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed working on cars, taking annual hunting trips with his sons, and spending time fishing. He looked forward to annual family vacations, creating memories with his wife, Annette, and together they loved exploring new places. Bill also took great pride in doing various household projects, not only for himself but also for his children, always eager to lend a hand and share his skills. A devoted member of St. Peter Catholic Church and an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Bill was also committed to his community, spending many years coaching

junior varsity soccer in Eaton Rapids.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Annette (Krajniak) Badgero; his children, Bill Jr. (Sara) Badgero, Kyle (Tiffany) Badgero, Ryan (Melissa) Badgero and Casey (Travis) Quimby; grandchildren, Jacob (Abby) Manning, Bailey (David Svanda) Badgero, Maple Badgero, Noah Badgero, Brooke Badgero, Evan Badgero, Lauren Badgero, Bryce Badgero, Alena Badgero, Rosalie Badgero, Tyler Quimby and Rylee Quimby. He is also survived by his brother, Larry (Dawn) Badgero; a sister, Pam (Roger) Wait; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family members and close friends.

A funeral Mass was held Friday, September 19, at St. Peter Catholic Church. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus in Bill’s memory. To share memories or leave online condolences, please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com.