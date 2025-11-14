Alger L. Lamb

Alger L. Lamb was born in Hagensville, January 2, 1938, the youngest of eight children of Leonard and Laura Lamb. He passed away Nov 12, 2025 after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Janet, son Richard (Riconda) and treasured granddaughters Jordyn (Jon) Fisher and Kelleigh (Michael) Erickson and their son, Alger’s great grandson Elijah Erickson. He was lovingly cared for in his final days by the caregivers of Hospice of Michigan and MyMichigan Health Alpena. gle_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> gle_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

A celebration of Alger’s life will be Nov. 22 with visitation at 1 p.m. and the funeral at 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church. It will be officiated by the Rev. Joseph Bangert and assisted by Deacon Randy Martens, considered a brother by the family.

Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church and Hospice of Michigan.

Arrangements were handled by Beck Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be in the Nov. 20, 2025 edition of the Presque Isle County Advance.