Hazel Evelyn Bonnard

Hazel Evelyn Bonnard, 93, of Onaway passed away peacefully at Rogers City Medilodge November 5, 2025. She was born in Rogers City to Homer and Lillian (Walters) Richards February 19, 1932. Hazel is survived by three daughters, Sherry (Bob) Beutler, Cindy (Bob Stevens) DeRosia and Penny (Mike Howell) Mason; a son, Bill (Jennifer) Bonnard; a daughter-in-law, Jeannine Bonnard; as well as 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; three sons, infant- Loren, Dale and Joe; a daughter, Cathy; a grandson, Matthew; a granddaughter, Anna; as well as all of her siblings.

Her graveside service will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers City Friday, November 21, at 2 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be announced in the spring of 2026.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.