Lester Stema

Lester Stema, 86, of Posen passed away Sunday, November 2, 2025 at MyMichigan Medical Center -Alpena. _ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> _ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Lester was born August 31, 1939 in Posen to the late Edward Sr. and Helen (Szymanki) Stema. He was a lifelong resident of the Posen area where he enjoyed all that the outdoors had to offer. He worked locally for the DNM Railroad for many years.

Lester is survived by his brothers, Gerald and Edward Jr.; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Dzikus, who was his close companion. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Rondeau; and his brother, Kenneth.

Lester has been taken for cremation with memorial services planned for a later date. McWilliams Funeral Home has assisted the family.