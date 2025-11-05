Linda Louise Mulka Mattson, 76, of Petoskey passed away peacefully November 1, 2025, at Angela Hospice. She was born July 3, 1949, in Rogers City, the daughter of Leopold and Nina (Micketti) Mulka. Linda graduated from Rogers City High School in 1967 and later earned an associate degree from Mott Community College in Flint. She spent much of her career as a legal secretary in Petoskey and later worked for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She lived a full and joyful life, grounded in faith, filled with laughter and centered on the simple pleasures of family, friendship and good food.

A lifelong member of the Catholic Church-first at Holy Childhood in Harbor Springs, and later at St. Francis Xavier in Petoskey-Linda dedicated countless hours to her parish community, especially through her work with the funeral luncheon committee. Her generosity and quiet devotion brought comfort and care to many in the community.

Known for her award-winning jams and salsas, Linda took great pride in the many blue ribbons she earned over the years. Her kitchen was a place of warmth and welcome, always filled with the aroma of something delicious baking or simmering on the stove.

Whether she was preparing a holiday feast, sharing a jar of homemade jam or marinara, or offering a scoop of freshly churned ice cream, Linda expressed her love through every meal she made.

Her faithful dogs were constant companions, and she cherished their company throughout her life.

Linda is survived by her three children, Phillip Emerson (Dawn Perfect), Melanie Emerson (Phil Burke) and Melissa Stevens (Jeremy Stevens); five grandchildren, Kaitlynn Perfect, Alexander and Morgan Emerson, and Audrey and Hannah Stevens; and two brothers, James and David Mulka. She was preced

ed in death by her parents, Leopold and Nina; her husband, Edward Mattson; and her eldest brother, Stan Mulka.

Her family and friends will remember her warm heart and the many ways she cared for them. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit of love and kindness will live on in all who knew her.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Petoskey Friday, Nov. 7, at noon., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at the church.

Those wishing to honor Linda’s memory are invited to make a donation to the Women’s Resource Center of Petoskey or Brother Dan’s Pantry.

Arrangements are in the care of Stone Funeral Home, Inc.