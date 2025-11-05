In Loving Memory of Marjory Jean DeMaestri (1928–2025)

Marjory Jean DeMaestri, 97, of Farmington Hills, and formerly of Tower, passed away October 16, 2025, at Farmington Hills Manor.

Born in Sanilac in 1928 to Thomas and Gladys Martin, Marjory was their only child and spent many happy days visiting her grandparents on beautiful Kleber Pond.

She attended the one-room Waverly Township Schoolhouse before graduating from Onaway High School with the Class of 1945.

Throughout her life, Marjory worked hard and wore many hats – from tying parachutes during World War II and helping at the family gas station to serving in office management, sewing as a skilled seamstress, and later working as a real estate agent. She approached every job and every person she met with care, humor and integrity.

Family was the center of Marjory’s life. She is lovingly remembered by her eight children, Linda Claycomb of Tower, Sue (John) Perkins of Homosassa, Florida, Vickie Said of Glendale, Arizona, Ray DeMaestri of Tower, Mike (Rhonda) DeMaestri of Onaway, Diane O’Connell of Farmington Hills, Joe (Sue) DeMaestri of Onaway and James (Sandy) DeMaestri of Shelby Township. She will also be deeply missed by her 14 grandchildren, Tina, Anthony, John, Lisa, Laura,

Kelly, Katie, Jennifer, Danielle, Amanda, Mike, Ashley, Deanna and Nick; 17 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Gloria (Lee) Alati of Hartland.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Raymond DeMaestri; her parents, Thomas and Gladys Martin; her granddaughter, Kayla Dixon; and her son-in-law, Tom Said.

Marjory lived a full and generous life filled with laughter, hard work, and love for her family. Her kindness and strength will continue to inspire all who knew her.

A celebration of Marjory’s life will be held in the spring.

In remembrance of her love for animals, donations may be made to the Cheboygan Humane Society.