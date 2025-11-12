OACS students and staff celebrate Veterans Day

by Peter Jakey

Managing Editor

There was another grand Veterans Day tribute at Onaway Area Community Schools Tuesday morning with a parade in the hallways, patriotic music and the spotlight on all veterans who have served.

A slide show with photos of Onaway, Millersburg and Tower area veterans continued in a loop as the Onaway High School band played the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Veterans in attendance from George C. Garms Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5857 and Forest Preston Jr. American Legion Post 317 stood and saluted the American Flag as students taking part in the schoolwide assembly placed their hands of their hearts in respect to the flag.

“We celebrate Veterans Day each year on Nov. 11th to honor all the men and women who have served in the United States armed forces,” said student council advisor Amber Watson, leading the ceremony.

The date marks the end of World War I when the fighting stopped on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month in 1918. Originally called Armistice Day, it was renamed Veterans Day in 1953, she said at the podium.

“As part of the positivity project that our students have been working on throughout the building, we study different personal characteristics and ways to build a positive learning community through the school, and our theme this week is gratitude,” said Watson, who then expressed her own gratitude for everyone involved in making the event come together.

After the band played “Amazing Grace,” members of the student council took turns reading actual letters from unnamed service members involved in the first Gulf War operation: Desert Storm/Desert Shield.

“I sometimes am afraid that we just won’t be coming back. I know it’s silly, it is just how I feel sometimes,” student Zach Schmoldt read a letter from Dec, 20, 1990. “I just wanted to let you know how appreciative I am of the care package for Christmas.”

“I am out of range of the scud missiles right now but we could move at any time and I am worried about friends and co-workers that are within range,” said student Cassidy Karsten, reading a letter from January 1991.

“I arrived back home on 19 March after four grueling days of travel aboard a C-130 transport plane,” student Marley Szymoniak read a letter from April 1991. “That was an experience! If you aren’t familiar with C-130s, they are nothing like commercial planes. There are no bathrooms, no seats, no food and it is very cold in the cargo bay…I didn’t dare drink anything the whole four days.”

The band, under the direction of Katie Doud, then played the Marches of the Armed Services with each veteran standing during the playing of his or her march.

It’s also when the large American Flag was unfurled to the top of the east bleachers by the students who carefully tried to make sure it did not touch the floor.

“More than anything, today is about gratitude,” Watson said in her closing remarks. Gratitude for the men and women who served our country with courage and honor, and gratitude for the freedoms we enjoy because of their dedication.”