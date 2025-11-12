Ruth Dorothy Ward

Ruth Dorothy Ward, 98, of Lake Nettie passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Lincoln Park November 8, 2025. She was born July 27, 1927 in Rogers City to Gustav and Lena (Claus) Grulke. Ruth is survived by four children, Greg (Cheryl) Ward of Wolverine Lake, Debra Ward of Hawks, Roger (Diane) Ward of Lake Nettie and Lori (Darren) Gledhill of Lincoln Park; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold (Nancy) Grulke of Hawks; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Grulke of Hawks and Joan Grulke of Alpena; a niece; and several nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Ward; and two brothers, Kenneth Grulke and Gene Grulke.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, November 12. Visitation will resume at Faith Lutheran Church in Hawks today (Thursday) from 10 a.m. until time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jack D. Ferguson officiating.

Burial will follow at Faith Lutheran Cemetery.

