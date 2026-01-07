Bonnie Sue MacNicol

Bonnie Sue MacNicol, 82, of Hillman passed away peacefully Sunday, January 4, 2026 at Hillman's Haven. She was born in Bay City July 27, 1943. Bonnie was employed by the Overhead Conveyor Company in Dearborn for 50 years before moving north to be closer to family.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Carolyn MacNicol; two nieces, Diane (Scott) Cordes and DeLynn (Jeff) Snear; three nephews, Dale MacNicol, Daniel (Janice) MacNicol and Dean (Barbara) MacNicol; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Jean; her brother, Robert; her sister, Judith; and a niece, Carol.

She will be laid to rest next to her sister Judith at Hillman-Rust Cemetery. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.