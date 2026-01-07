Edward “Ed” J. Jaracz, 85, of Posen passed away unexpectedly while clearing snow January 5, 2026.

He was born in Posen July 23, 1940, to Edward and Mary (Kamyszek) Jaracz.

Ed retired from the Presque Isle County Road Commission in 1997 after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time at camp when he wasn’t getting his firewood ready for two years from now. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and time with family.

He is survived by three sons, Ronald (Sherri) Jaracz of Gaylord, Robert (Julie) Jaracz of Kingsley and Joseph (Lorrie) Jaracz of Interlochen; grandchildren, Amanda (Greg) O’Rourke, Ashley (Joe) Kucharek, Char (Nick Arnold) Beeman, Phillip (Payton John) Jaracz, Jen (Luke) Koscielski and Stephanie Lucas; great-grandchildren, Elliot, Gavin, Grace, Grayson, Gwendolyn, Gianna, Kaden, Maddison, Ike, JJ, Grace, Jacob, Marcus, Gigi and Kymani; a brother, Julian (Chris) Jaracz of Davison; and Sharon’s sons, Tim, Dale, Robert and their families.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Sharon, November 14, 2000; siblings, Eugene (Dolores) Yarch, Sallie Delekta, Vi

rgina (Aloysius) Nowicki, Theresa (Joseph) Lachowski and Louise (Robert) Modrzynski.

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church Friday, January 9, from 10 a.m. through time of his Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Casimir Catholic Church in memory of Ed Jaracz.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.