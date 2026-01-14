Erma H. Nehring, 80, of Alpena passed away January 9, 2026.

Erma was born September 20, 1945, at McDill Field in Tampa, Florida, to Fred and Esther McCreery. Two years later she was joined by her sister Edye in 1947. Less than a year later the family relocated to Rogers City to operate Hein McCreery Insurance. During Erma’s growing years she attended St. John Lutheran School and Rogers City High School, graduating in 1963. As a younger adult she married Bill Schmanski, traveling and exploring the entirety of Michigan for 10 years, whilst introducing her daughter Laura in 1967. Erma called Alpena home following residency down south. She later gave birth to her son Fred in 1975. As a single mother Erma was a hardworking mother having worked in the Adult Mental Health Foster Care Center as a caring health care worker as well as working a second job allowing her to provide for her family. During that time, she met and married Dick Nehring who was a loving husband unfortunately their marriage ended in a careful manner. Erma would later meet the love of her life Frank Szczerowski who spent his remaining years devoted to her. Erma was a breast cancer survivor having fought for 15 years eventually conquering it. Erma enjoyed hunti

ng, country music, and joining her friends at Maple Wood, dancing at their music nights. She also enjoyed relaxing and loved time spent with her family surrounded by her kids and grandkids.

Erma is survived by her son, Fred Schmanski; her loving grandchildren, Jason Schellie, Jamie (John) Hines, and Sydney, Chase and Anna Page; her sister, Betty (John) Dehring; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents; her daughter, Laura Schellie; her sister, Edye Thompson; and Frank Szczerowski.

Per her wishes Erma has been taken for cremation with no services planned at this time. Memorial donations can be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter. McWilliams Funeral Home has assisted the family with arrangements.