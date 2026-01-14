Marian Brewbaker, 96, of Onaway, passed away at her daughter’s home Friday, January 9, 2026. Born in Grand Rapids July 19, 1929, she was one of four children born to Jack and Edith (Wier) Davis. Marian spent her formative years in Grand Rapids, where she graduated from Union High School and went on to continue her education to pursue a career in nursing.

During her time in nursing school, Marian met L Z Brewbaker who swept her off her feet with the cutest smile and his way with words. Their friendship quickly grew and after just six weeks they were married at Marian’s aunt’s home in Grand Rapids July 25, 1950. Following their wedding, the couple established their home in Onaway, where they would begin their life together, raise four children and contribute to the community for years to come.

After settling in Onaway, Marian began her career as a nurse, working for Dr. Finch for several years. Her dedication to caring for others was evident in her compassion for her patients and commitment to her job. In time, Marian decided to transition from nursing to support L Z in the various businesses he established. She was instrumental in the operations of their ventures, starting with the Bargain Barn.

Marian’s involvement grew as she assisted with Brewbaker’s Furniture and Brewbaker’s Housing and RV, contributing to their success through her hard work and attention to detail. Embracing her passion for fashion and clothing, Marian also pursued her own entrepreneurial interests by opening Marian’s Boots and Jeans.

Alongside her many responsibilities as a businesswoman, Marian embraced her roles as a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She cooked family meals, was known for her home-baked cookies and enjoyed tending to her garden. Her home reflected her warmth, hospitality, and the love she poured into every aspect of her daily life. She complemented her husband with her quiet strength, always standing by his side and offering encouragement through life’s challenges and triumphs.

After the loss of her beloved husband L Z Brewbaker in 1997, Marian found companionship with her longtime friend, Harry Wm. Moran. Their bond grew, and together they found comfort and happiness in each other’s company.

In 1998, Marian and Harry were united in marriage during a ceremony held at the Onaway United Methodist Church. They were blessed with 17 years of marriage at the time of Harry’s death in 2015.

Marian was deeply committed to maintaining her health and well-being throughout her life. She valued self-care and made leading a healthy lifestyle a priority.

Her passion for fitness was evident in her love for exercising and spending time at the gym. Marian’s dedication to staying physically active allowed her to remain fit well into her later years, and she even accomplished the impressive feat of running a 5K race in her 80s.

In addition to her focus on health, Marian found joy in shopping for beautiful clothing, furniture, and thoughtful gifts for her family and friends. She cherished being pampered, especially when her daughters showered her with attention and care, making her feel truly special. And though she loved Onaway, Marian always looked forward to escaping the cold and snow in Michigan to winter at her home in Ocala, Florida.

Marian’s life was deeply shaped by her Christian faith and her devotion to the Lord was evident in all that she did. She enjoyed participating in Bible studies, attending worship services, and consistently turned to prayer both in times of need and gratitude. Her faith provided unwavering support during life’s challenges, and she remained thankful for the many blessings she received throughout her journey. Marian currently was attending First Baptist Church in Onaway.

Marian’s kindness and heart full of compassion influenced all those around her, and her gentle nature was evident in her everyday interactions. She radiated grace in everything she did, whether caring for her family, helping customers, or simply sharing a smile. Thoughtful and considerate, Marian made others feel valued and important, leaving an impression on all who knew her.

She leaves her daughter, Robyn (Mark) Badgero of Onaway; a son, Jack (Jeannie) Brewbaker of Black Lake; a daughter-in-law, Robin Brewbaker of Onaway; and a son-in-law, Jerry (Katie) McConnell of Black Lake. Marian’s legacy continues with her grandchildren, Mike (Lindsey) McConnell, Jason (Debbie) McConnell, Charley (Jennifer) Badgero, Sam (Rachael) Brewbaker, Jacquelyn (Kellen) Moore, Alex Brewbaker (Hayley O’Meara), Rachael Brewbaker, Marie (Mike) Tucker, Cliff (Heather) Brewbaker and Isaac Brewbaker (Star Ittu); as well as 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her stepdaughters, Theresa Moran of Lansing and Margaret Moran of Onaway; and stepsons, Jim Moran of Petoskey, Dan (Darlynn) Moran of Onaway and Tom Moran, also of Onaway.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, L Z Br

ewbaker; husband, Harry Wm. Moran; a son, Rodney Brewbaker; a daughter, Kathleen McConnell; a granddaughter, Valerie Badgero Booth; sisters, Carol Galer and Marcia Stratton; a brother, Bill Davis; and stepchildren, William Moran and Rhoda Moran Ippolito.

Marian’s family will receive friends at Chagnon Funeral Home today (Thursday, January 15) from 4 until 8 p.m. followed by a funeral service at First Baptist Church in Onaway at 11 a.m. Friday, January 16. The Rev. Josh Ferraiuolo will officiate. Marian’s final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Those who wish to honor Marian’s memory please consider a contribution to the God Squad to benefit youth in the community – God Squad, c/o Robyn Badgero, 7490 S. County Line Road, Onaway, MI 49765.