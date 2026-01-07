Mary Therese “Susie” Robinson, 75, of Rogers City and Houston, Texas passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 30, 2025 with her husband at her side while at her childhood home in Rogers City.

Susie was born in Detroit to Karl and Margot (Monroe) Vogelheim February 3, 1950. She is survived by her husband, Guy; four children, Natalie (Jonathan Lee) Ledbetter of Brooklyn, New York, Jonathan (Megan Saverine) Ledbetter of Wilton, Connecticut, Walker (Casey) Robinson of Houston, Texas and Hillary (Lee Miller) Robinson of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren; a brother, Karl Vogelheim; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the summer of 2026. Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Endowment Fund or McLaren Hospice. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfueralhome.org.