Bannon to make fourth run at Miss Michigan

She’s going back to Miss Michigan. For the fourth time at the event, Mikaela Bannon, a 2020 graduate of Rogers City High School, will compete for the title of Miss Michigan at the Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon June 15-20.

Bannon, who now resides in Canton and works as a cosmetologist and aesthetician in Ann Arbor has been awarded the title of Miss Gemstone at a pageant last weekend in Muskegon.

She is “ecstatic and deeply grateful” to continue a journey that has shaped both her purpose and platform, she said.

Through her involvement in the Miss America Organization, Bannon has used her voice to champion skin cancer awareness and provide support for cancer patients and their families. As a licensed aesthetician and passionate educator, she is committed to promoting prevention, early detection and compassionate care within her community.

“For me, it has always been so much more than a crown,” Bannon shared. “It has been about asking myself what I can do with the time I have been given to help others and to be a force for positive change.”

Bannon expressed deep gratitude for the encouragement she continues to receive from across the state. “I am so humbled by the constant support, kindness and love from this community,” she said. “Every message, every conversation, every person who shows up means more than I can ever fully express.”

The daughter of Milissa and William Bannon of Rogers City, Mikaela competed in the 2025 Miss Michigan pageant as Miss Wayne County. She made the finals in last year’s event as one of 11 contestants to compete in the final night. She previously competed as Miss Shoreline 2020 and as an invited at-large contestant in 2023.

Mikaela added that serving communities both large and small remains the most meaningful part of her title. “Serving even the smallest parts of Michigan fills my heart with so much joy. Whether I am speaking in a classroom, partnering with a local business, or simply having a one on one conversation, those moments remind me why I began this journey in the first place.”

As Miss Gemstone, Bannon will continue expanding her outreach efforts, partnering with local organizations, and advocating for greater awareness surrounding skin health and cancer prevention across Michigan. She looks forward to once again representing her community at Miss Michigan and carrying forward a mission rooted in service, impact and heart.

There are 30 contestants slated to compete for Miss Michigan and Mikaela will be contestant number 20. The contestants spend the week in Muskegon with the preliminary round set for Thursday, June 18 and the finals June 20. Those who make the finals announced until the beginning of the program June 20.