Brien Francis Xavier Roth

Brien Francis Xavier Roth, 69, of Rogers City passed away at home March 21, 2026. He was born in Hyde Park, Massachusetts February 7, 1957, to Robert and Geraldine (Lynch) Roth.

>He is survived by his wife, K.C. Roth; siblings, Robert, Daniel (Vanessa), Douglas and Patricia (Michael Doherty) Roth; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Rogers City Servicemen’s Club Saturday, March 28, from 2-4 p.m. with a time of sharing memories and a Scripture service at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be given to K.C. for a scholarship that will be set up in memory of Brien Roth at Alpena Community College for “Future Linemen.”

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.