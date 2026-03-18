Eldon Royal Knopf, 91, of Belknap Township passed away peacefully at home with his wife holding his hand Thursday, March 12, 2026.

He was born January 27, 1935 on the Knopf Family Farm, Belknap Township to Henry and Helma (Legner) Knopf. Eldon is the fourth generation on the sesquicentennial farm (153 years).

Eldon served in the U.S. Army for two years, 1959-1961, having served in Germany as a truck driver on base. He married the love of his life, Sally Kuechenmeister June 6, 1964, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waldenburg (Macomb), the Rev. A.H. Klenke officiated. Eldon was a lifelong farmer having dairy cows, cash crops and later on, beef cattle. He was the first farmer to grow sunflowers in Presque Isle County. Eldon was very active in many farm related organizations, Michigan Milk Producers and Presque Isle County Farm Bureau. He was a life member of St. Michael Lutheran Church, Belknap Township. Eldon had a love for Farmall antique tractors. In the summer he would park all of them out in front of the barn for everyone to enjoy as they passed by. He was a member of the Alpena Antique Tractor & Steam Engine Club and the Tipp of the Mitt Antique Tractor Club in Onaway. Eldon always enjoyed a game of spitzer.

Surviving are his wife Sally, three children; Diane (Bruce) Ganske of Rogers City, David Knopf of Rogers City and Lorie (Stan) Reese of Posen. Five grandchildren, Autumn (Justin) Madsen, Jolene (Chase McLennan) Reese, Caleb (Diamond) Reese, Chasta Ganske and Chandra Ganske; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Gracelyn and Brody Bushey, Jackson and Frankie St. Charles, Eli Madsen and Edith Reese; and Opal Reese (who lives in heaven); also two more great-grandchildren coming – one in May and one in June. Eldon is also survived by his brother, Elwood (Linda) Knopf of Rogers City; a sister, Karen Liedtke of Rogers City; a sister-in-law, Linda Knopf of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Eldon was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Helma Knopf; a brother, Donald Knopf; and a brother-in-law, Paul Liedtke.

Friends visited at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Belknap Wednesday, March 18, from 10 a.m. through time of his funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Boerger officiating.

Interment will take place at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery. <

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Memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church – Carpet Fund in memory of Eldon Knopf.

Sally and family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Hospice of Michigan, including Erin, Paula, Karen and Michael for the wonderful care they gave to Eldon. Thank you to Haley Grulke, Eldon’s main care giver, and to Jenny Grulke and Carrie Lane from Cornerstone Caregiving. Also a thank you to the girls from the Veterans Affairs for their support.

Online condolences may be address through www.beckfuneralhome.org.