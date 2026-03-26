Eleanor Renata (Grulke) Fleming of Rogers City, loved by many as Tootie, passed away peacefully at home March 17, 2026 at the age of 87.

She was born in Hawks April 25, 1938 to Henry and Edna (Claus) Grulke, and was raised with five sisters and six brothers.

Eleanor worked at Calcite for six years after which she devoted her life to raising a family. She enjoyed playing softball and bowling. Eleanor met the love of her life, Harry Fleming and they were marrie

d for 61 years.

Surviving are her husband, Harry; two children, David (Cari) of Clarkston and Mark (Debbie) of West Bend, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Joshua, Samantha (Chas) Nicolet, Daniel (Kelci), Cameron and Cody; and one great-grandchild, Andrew.

Visitation and prayer service were at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, March 20. Visitation resumed Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church until the time of her funeral with the Rev. Joseph Bangert officiating.

Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.