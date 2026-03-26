Homer Lloyd Preston, 85, of Millersburg, passed peacefully March 16, 2026, at MediLodge of Rogers City. He was born to Clayton and Ruby (Ellis) Preston January 4, 1941, in Onaway.

Over his life, Homer worked at General Motors Co. and owned the Metropole Bar and the Onaway Motel. He also sailed freighters on the Great Lakes.

Homer enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting and fishing with his family and friends and spending time with his family. One of his favorite times of year was spring, so he could hunt for morel mushrooms. In his later years, he enjoyed watching wildlife and birds from the picture window at his home. He enjoyed sports (especially football and hockey) and playing cards. He loved his English springer spaniels and

his cat, Kitty.

Homer is survived by his daughter, Kim (Sunny) DeVault of Oxford; a son, Scott Preston of Millersburg; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister-in-law, Nancy Preston; a former wife, Cindy Madden Preston; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Homer was preceded in death by his brothers, Forest “Red,” Don, Ray, Lyle, Jerry and Sidney Preston; his sister, Glenda Turcott; and his stepson, Brian Madden.

In accordance with Homer’s wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.