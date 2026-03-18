Violet Tucker, 95, of Onaway, passed away at her daughter’s home in Tawas Sunday, February 22, 2026. She was born in Ferndale March 29, 1930, the daughter of Fred and Winifred Potter. On September 16, 1948, Violet married Orvel Tucker at the home of Stella and Neil Smale in Waverly Township. Together, they shared 57 years of marriage until Orvel’s passing in 2005.

A lifelong resident of the Onaway area, throughout her life, Violet dedicated herself to her family and her work.

She was employed in housekeeping and maintenance at the United Auto Workers Education Center until her retirement. Violet was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, always caring for her loved ones and putting everyone before herself.

She is survived by her children, Bud (Lori) Tucker of Onaway,

Janice Strong of Tawas, Beverly Fisher of Onaway, Verna Sager of Jackson, Claud Tucker of Rockford and Claudia (Steve) Wright of Onaway. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition, Violet leaves behind her sister, Florence Rogers; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Orvel; her son, Floyd; daughters, Donna Durbrow and Mary Jo Combs; granddaughters, Heather Sager, Allison Combs and Kristine Strong; brothers, Fred, Phillip and Shirley Potter; and sisters, Winifred “Liz” Cole and Esther Fazatte.

In accordance with Violet’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Her final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tower.