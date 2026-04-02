Presque Isle County Advance, Onaway Outlook

Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Standen, 78, of Lachine passed away at MyMichigan Health Center in Midland March 26, 20. She was born in Rogers City November 18, 1947, to Adam and Esther (Haske) Krajniak. Jenny enjoyed baking, cooking and entertaining. She was a bookkeeper and manager for the family business. javascript' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'> javascript' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'>

She is survived by her husband, Richard; two children, Richard (Renae) and Tim; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and seven siblings.

Jenny was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert; and two brothers.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, March 30, through time of her funeral.

Interment will take place at the Long Rapids Township Cemetery in Lachine.