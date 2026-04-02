Annette Madonna Koss

Annette Madonna Koss, 67, of Hawks passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 29, 2026. She was born in Detroit July 7, 1958, to Joseph and Mary (Molski) Pawelek. Annette worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 30 years, including serving as postmaster in Rogers City. She enjoyed hunting, side by side rides, cooking, baking and hosting holiday get- togethers. She is survived by two children, Chad Koss of Romeo and Laura (Robert) Byrd of Skokie, Illinois; two granddaughters, Emory and Marlowe; siblings, Ken (Janice) Pawelek, Chris (Jessica) Pawelek and Connie Dziesinski. ation.com/pagead/show_ads.js'> ation.com/pagead/show_ads.js'>

Annette was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Joseph; and a brother-in-law, Don Dziesinski.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, May 16, from 2 p.m. through time of her service at 3 p.m.

Inurnment will take place at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Friends Together – Alpena, in memory of Annette Koss.