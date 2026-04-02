Betty Anne Wojda, 91, of Alpena passed away Friday, March 27, 2026, at home on the Ridge.

Betty Anne Banks was born September 12, 1934, to Elmer and Charlotte (Mueller) Banks in Onaway. She grew up on the Banks’ farm in Millersburg along with her five younger siblings. Betty Anne met her soulmate Zigmund “Zig” Wojda while fishing at Spile Dam with her brother Bob. Zig and Betty married September 12,1953 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway.

Betty and Zig settled in Bolton/Maple Ridge Township and raised 10 children. “God put Betty on this Earth to be Zig’s wife and our mother.” Their marriage was a love affair that lasted 63 years on Earth and continues in heaven.

Betty was Ma. She had a quiet strength that is hard to express in words. So strong and tireless. Those that knew her are nodding their heads. “She worked so hard making our home and raising us, but somehow also made time for fun. Ma took the time to sit down and read aloud, take us swimming at the park, and nurture our curiosity. She taught us respect by respecting us. She gave us independence but never let us stray. She was gentle but fierce, a mama bear for sure.”

Betty was Ma to more than her 10 children. Betty accepted everyone that walked through her door. She cooked approximately a million hamburgers for her boys and their friends. If you stayed the night and had to work the next day…there was a packed lunch ready and waiting for you in the morning. She never blinked an eye at the craziness that was raising eight sons and two daughters on the Ridge. Shook her head and yelled a bit, but never blinked.

Then came grandchildren…and all the ice cream and cookies they wanted! “We thought we had fun with her, but she stepped up her game with the grandkids.” Always up for an adventure! Sledding and jumping off the camp roof into the snow, tubing on Beaver Lake, bike rides and trips to the park, kitchen concoctions, boiling crawdads, fashion shows, blues bars and Bolton Bar, and sometimes even some dating advice. Casey summed it up “she really never told us no to any random ideas we had.”

Betty was an artist. Along with beautiful paintings, she sewed quilts, hooked rugs and just created! Most times starting with nothing. “We all have taken a root or plant from her beautiful flowers.” Betty was known by many for her upholstery skills, giving new life to countless couches and chairs. It was all effortless for her.

Along with her many hobbies, Betty was a founding member of the Alpena Antique Tractor & Steam Engine Club. She was a continuous, active member for over 40 years.

Surviving are her eight sons, Chester (Ann) Wojda, Zigmund (Kathy) Wojda Jr., Christopher (Kathy) Wojda, David (Arlene) Wojda, Allen (Kelli) Wojda, Joshua Wojda, Jason (Sandra) Wojda and Nathan (Bonnie Duby) Wojda; two daughters, Stephanie (Ted) Konieczny and Angela (Scott) Krajniak; 20 grandchildren, Jeremy, Jake, Lucas, Nicholas, Jessica, Selina, Zack, Ryan, Matthew, Rose, Casey, Samantha, Chelsey, Ethan, Josh, Amanda, Thad, Dominic, Ezra and Zack; 17 great-grandchildren, Piper, Emerson, Lillian, Jeffery, Eva, Grady, Lily, Willow, Eliza, Addison, Theo, Alexis, Jared, Kolby, Brantley, Emma and Isabella. Also, three sisters, Cara Mae Compton, Kathy Nowaczyk and Jody (Bruce) Doran; a brother, Elmer Banks, two sisters-in-law, Delores Wojda and Lottie Wojda; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Zigmund; a brother, Robert “Bob” B

anks and his wife Marlene, and a sister-in-law Sybil Banks.

“We would like to thank all of those in Maple Ridge that watched over Betty. In addition a special thanks to neighbors George and Lisa, Harold and Sheryl, Jeff and Margie, Eric and Bridgett, and Scott and Rachel and Hospice of Michigan nurse Kristen and aide Paula.”

Family received friends for memorial visitation at A.E. Ross Funeral Home Wednesday, April 1. Visitation will continue today (Thursday, April 2) at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Michigan or Alpena Antique Tractor & Steam Engine Club.