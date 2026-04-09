Duane George Rohrer, 90, passed away April 2, 2026. He was born December 5, 1935, in Rugby, North Dakota, to Charles H. Rohrer and Helen Clara (Freezon) Rohrer.

Duane grew up in Chinook, Montana and graduated from Chinook High School. After high school graduation, Duane proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from October 24, 1953, to September 28, 1956, receiving an honorable discharge. During his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.

Following his military service, Duane pursued his education at Montana State University in Bozeman. He went on to build a long and successful career as a mechanical engineer, working for U.S. Steel for 30 years and later with Sargent Sand Company in Saginaw for 10 years.

On August 1, 1959, Duane married the love of his life, Frances Elaine (Scoville) Rohrer. Together they built a life centered on family, hard work and enduring commitment.

Duane is survived by his children, Constance E. Lewandowski, Kevin P. Rohrer, Karen N. Rohrer, Kenneth D. Rohrer and Holly, Carmen M. Parks and John H. Parks, Christopher A. Rohrer and D’Ann, Colleen A. Wood and Michael Wood, Conrad H. Rohrer and Rebecca and Cheryl D. Rohrer and Steve Gilbert. Duane is also survived by his good friend, Michaeleen Dolinski.

He was a proud grandfather to Heather O’Laughlin and Mitchell O’Laughlin, Shayna Kerkstra and Joshua Kerkstra, Rex R. Rohrer, Chase Rohrer, Remington Rohrer, Chazz Rohrer, RyAnn Rohrer, Aeryn Cottrell and Patrick Cottrell, Zachary Wood, Megan Pomish and Evan Pomish, Benjamin Wood, Leah E. Rohrer, Kathryn G. Rohrer and Maya Rose Rohrer.

Duane was also blessed with great-grandchildren. Carson O’Laughlin, Savanah Kerkstra, Levi Kerkstra, George Cottrell, Nora Esch, Maya Jane Pomish, Asher Pomish and Benny Pomish.

He was preceded in death by his parents;

his beloved wife, Frances; and his siblings, Lorraine Drabbs, Robert Rohrer, Russell Rohrer and Darlene Reed.

Duane will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his strong work ethic, and his quiet strength. His legacy lives on through the generations of family he loved so deeply.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.

A visitation will be held Sunday, April 12, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan and Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road, Utica, Michigan.

A funeral Mass will take place Monday, April 13, at 11 a.m., with an instate time of 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass at St. Mary of the Hills, 2675 John R. Road, Rochester Hills, Michigan 48307.\