Gene Gordon Schaedig

Gene Gordon Schaedig, 73, of Rogers City passed away at home Friday, April 3, 2026. He was born in Rogers City July 14, 1952, to Elmer and Agnes (Curtis) Schaedig. Gene graduated from Rogers City High School in 1971. On August 5, 1988, he married Barbara Kortman at St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville. He sailed on the Great Lakes for more than 30 years, retiring as first cook on the Munson. Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and NASCAR. He is survived by four children, Justin Schaedig, Corey Schaedig, Sheri (Merlee) Kilmer and Amanda (Tom) Doss; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Don Schaedig. s'> s'>

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and his parents, Agnes and Elmer Schaedig.

Friends may visit at St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville today (Thursday, April 9) from 10 a.m. through time of his funeral at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville in memory of Gene Schaedig.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.