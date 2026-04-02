.Kenneth “Ken” William Kortman, 58, of Rogers City passed away March 27, 2026, at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.

He was born in Rogers City October 1, 1967, to Kenneth and Donna (Scheib) Kortman.

Ken enjoyed fishing, camping, rock and roll music, attending concerts, two tracking and spending t

ime with his grandchildren.

He is survived by two children, Alyssa and Zachary; six grandchildren, Laylah, Gracie, Briella, Avery, Natalie and Audrey; his mom, Gail Kortman; and four siblings, Kendra (Alan) Wolf, Amy (Rolando) Aguilar, Kevin (Theresa) Kortman and Kraig (Michelle) Kortman.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth; his mother, Donna; and a brother, Matt Crocker.

Private services will take place at a later date.