Melvin Koss

Melvin Koss passed away peacefully at home March 31, 2026. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Barb; his children Rosalyn (Rick), Rodney (Cindy), Robin (Jason) and Rebecca (Rich), and his #2 son Jim (Ann); eight grandchildren Amanda, Ivy, Cooper, Kasey, Jaden (Saskia), George, Paul and Sydney; two bonus grandchildren; and two bonus great-grandchildren. d_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> d_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy; a brother-in-law, Tom; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Per Melvin’s wishes, family and friends will have a celebration of his life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Posen First Responders/EMS. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.