Sunday, April 12, 2026
Presque Isle County Advance, Onaway Outlook
Obituaries

Melvin Koss

Editor

Melvin Koss passed away peacefully at home March 31, 2026.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Barb; his children Rosalyn (Rick), Rodney (Cindy), Robin (Jason) and Rebecca (Rich), and his #2 son Jim (Ann); eight grandchildren Amanda, Ivy, Cooper, Kasey, Jaden (Saskia), George, Paul and Sydney; two bonus grandchildren; and two bonus great-grandchildren.

d_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy; a brother-in-law, Tom; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Per Melvin’s wishes, family and friends will have a celebration of his life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Posen First Responders/EMS. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org. 

Verified by MonsterInsights