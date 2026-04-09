Melvin Koss
Melvin Koss passed away peacefully at home March 31, 2026.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Barb; his children Rosalyn (Rick), Rodney (Cindy), Robin (Jason) and Rebecca (Rich), and his #2 son Jim (Ann); eight grandchildren Amanda, Ivy, Cooper, Kasey, Jaden (Saskia), George, Paul and Sydney; two bonus grandchildren; and two bonus great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy; a brother-in-law, Tom; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per Melvin’s wishes, family and friends will have a celebration of his life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Posen First Responders/EMS. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.