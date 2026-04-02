Rhinold A. Schleben, 86, of Bismarck Township passed away peacefully at his cabin surrounded by family Saturday, March 28, 2026.

He was born in Rogers City May 29, 1939, to Albert and Gretchen (Rex) Schleben.

On August 24, 1963, he married Eva Mae Holmes at St. James Lutheran Church. He owned and operated Schleben Forest Products for 50 years, retiring at age 75. He enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing in Canada.

Rhinold is survived by his friend, Ann Karsten; a son, Jim (Carrie) Schleben of Moltke; grandchildren, Emily (Tyler) Szumila, Shelby (Chris) Waibel, Melissa (Anthony) Sobeck and Mateah (Manaseh) Wyant; seven great-grandchildren, Harper, Ellie, Grant, Aubrey, Samuel, Haley and Matthew; brothers, Earl, Elmer (Elaine) and Harlan (Candace); a sist

er-in-law, Gert; additional family, Ray (Amanda) Karsten, Sara Karsten, Michael Karsten and George Karsten.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eva; sons, Randy and Rhiny; and brothers, Martin, Walt and Don.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, April 1, through time of his funeral with the Rev. Mary Hughes officiating.

Interment will take place at St. James Lutheran Cemetery in Moltke.

Memorials may be given to St. James Lutheran Church in memory of Rhinold Schleben.