Theresa Marcella (Marky) Jatkowski, 88, of Rogers City, passed away peacefully April 23, 2019.

She was born February 8, 1931, on her family farm in Loogootee, Indiana to Leo M. and Estella (Fanning) Gootee, DVM Growing up, she had fond memories of accompanying her father on his veterinarian visits to local farms. Marky loved James Herriot books as the stories reminded her of her father and their time together.

Marky was a registered nurse and while living in Ann Arbor, she and a friend were set up on a blind double date. As she tells the story, she immediately grabbed the better-looking of the two men, Edwin P. Jatkowski. The attraction was mutual, and they enjoyed over 50 years together until Ed passed away in 2007.

As they neared retirement, Marky and Ed loaded their bikes on their sailboat and sailed the Great Lakes looking for the perfect location. They found their special place in Rogers City. Marky loved Rogers City and remarked the only way she would leave was feet first with the funeral director. She retained her sharp, witty sense of humor until the end.

While in Rogers City for almost 30 years, “granny” maintained her active lifestyle. She walked daily well into her 80s. She was the over-70 age group winner (when she was 79) in the Bermuda triangle competition that consisted of a one-mile run (Friday), a 10K (Saturday) and a half marathon (Sunday). She was a fierce competitor and rarely showed weakness.

Marky also baked cookies for the blood drive in Rogers City for over 20 years, was active in St. Ignatius Parish and volunteered at the public library. She enjoyed gardening and daisies, made beautiful quilts, and almost indestructible piñatas. Marky was loved and will be missed by many.

Surviving are a son, Paul (Martha) Jatkowski of Clinton Township; three daughters, Joann (Jeff Wood) Peck of Madison, Wisconsin, Nancy (Dan) McCaskey of Clifton, Virginia and Patricia Jatkowski of Brooklyn, New York; two sisters, Agnes James of Ludington and Sister Patricia Gootee, Medical Mission Sisters, Fox Chase, Pennsylvania; a brother, the Rev. Paul Gootee SVD of

Chicago, Illinois; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Edwin Paul Jatkowski; four brothers, Raymond Gootee, the Rev. Stanley Gootee, SVD, Drs. Thomas Gootee and Hugh Gootee; a sister, Sister Marym Gootee, Sisters of Providence; and a grandchild, Kate McCaskey.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City Saturday, June 22from noon through time of her memorial service at 1 p.m. with Seminarian Mary Hughes officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

