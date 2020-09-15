St. Ignatius meeting the challenge of in-person teaching

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

“Why do you think we have these dividers?” St. Ignatius Catholic School kindergarten/first-grade-teacher Cathy Gilmet asked her young students in the first minutes of class Tuesday. One student put up his hand and said, “germs.”

“Yes, it is supposed to help us to keep those germs apart, a little bit better,” said Gilmet, who then told another student he did not need to keep his face covering on. The student then took it off.

Like other schools in Rogers City, the day after Labor Day marked the first day of school for St. Ignatius students, who only had the option of in-person instruction available. That is, unless the state orders the Rogers City parochial school to close again.

It’s why Bridget (Ryan) Keilman came back to her hometown with her children in tow because the school they would have been attending in the southwest suburbs of Chicago is only offering virtual learning at this time. Bridget’s family is staying at her parents, Dr. James and Anne Ryan, in Moltke Township. “Virtual learning is nothing short of a nightmare, so we are here until schools open back up,” she said.

Principal Amy Rabeau believes the most challenging part of preparing for the return of the students were the physical aspects of the school to ensure that everything was being done to promote the health, safety and well-being of students, teachers and families. Except for the kindergartners and first-graders, who have plastic barriers with well-crafted wood frames placed between the tables, students are spaced out to provide the most social distancing possible. The barriers were made by local craftsmen and good friend Michael Kuznicki.

“This is certainly an unprecedented time for all of us at the school, but the importance of face-to-face instruction is vital,” said Rabeau. “We are aware that numerous schools across the country are returning virtually, and we are mindful that some of our families are also feeling anxiety over the return to school. We understand those feelings.

“At the same time, our school staff is called to serve the children and the most effective way for us to serve them is accomplished in our Catholic school environment, with face-to-face instruction delivered by our faith-filled staff.”

Rabeau said the teaching staff is prepared to switch over to virtual teaching, if it happens again.

“As I stated in my letter to parents, we will do our best to make this unusual school year academically, emotionally and spiritually successful for each one of them,” Rabeau continued. “We pray that together we, our school family, will stay strong in our faith lives, praying always for God’s grace and guidance and focusing on our many blessings rather than burdens. We can do this – with God all things are possible!”